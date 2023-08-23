In his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a law regarding punitive and correctional facilities in Abu Dhabi, according to which the tasks of managing punitive and correctional facilities and juvenile institutions in Abu Dhabi are transferred from the Abu Dhabi Police General Command to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
