His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the “Abu Dhabi Transport Company”.

The company is affiliated with the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs, and will contribute to supporting the integrated transportation system in Abu Dhabi by developing transportation systems within the emirate, which contributes to providing effective and sustainable alternative transportation options for the residents of the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Transport Company will implement, operate, manage and develop transportation systems, transport passengers in urban and suburban areas within the emirate through means of transportation, in addition to carrying out any other tasks related to its business. The company also undertakes the development of railways, and all services and businesses necessary to operate its operations or related to it, in addition to providing transportation services, integrated excursions, and renting cars and buses.

The company will work to achieve the objectives of its establishment in cooperation with the relevant government agencies in Abu Dhabi.