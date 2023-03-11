His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the Abu Dhabi Transport Company.

The company is affiliated with the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs, and will contribute to supporting the integrated transportation system in Abu Dhabi by developing transportation systems within the emirate, thus contributing to providing effective and sustainable alternative transportation options for the population.

Abu Dhabi Transport Company will undertake the implementation, operation, management and development of transport systems, transporting passengers in urban and suburban areas within the emirate through means of transportation, in addition to carrying out any other tasks related to its business.

It also undertakes the development of railways, and all services and businesses necessary to operate its operations or related to it, in addition to providing integrated transportation and excursions services, as well as renting cars and buses.

The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs issued a decision to form the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Transport Company, headed by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Council includes in its membership: Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, Mona Ali Al-Dhaheri, Shadi Khaled Malak, Saeed Rashid Al-Zaabi, Talal Shafiq Al-Dhiyebi, Ahmed Al-Masawi Al-Hashemi.