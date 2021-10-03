Mohamed bin Zayed issues a decision to restructure the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s Board of Directors

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, issued a decision to restructure the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Its members include: Muhammad Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Vice President, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Muhammad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Dr. Omniyat Muhammad Al Hajri, and Muslim Salem Al Ameri.
Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
.
Leave a Reply