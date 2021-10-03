Tuesday, October 5, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a decision to restructure the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s Board of Directors

by Admin
October 3, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The decision to appoint a board of directors

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, issued a decision to restructure the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Its members include: Muhammad Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Vice President, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Muhammad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Dr. Omniyat Muhammad Al Hajri, and Muslim Salem Al Ameri.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

.

Tags:
Admin

Admin

Related Posts

Load More
Next Post

"Zayed's Legacy" decorates "Hunting and Equestrian 2021"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result