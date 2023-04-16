His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday the President of the friendly Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on an official visit to the country, accompanied by First Lady Ganja Lula da Silva.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied the guest to the podium, and the national anthem of Brazil was played.

In the reception were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, and Minister of State Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi And Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al-Sayegh, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, and the country’s ambassador to Brazil, Saleh Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, and a number of officials.

On his first visit to the UAE after assuming the presidency, the Brazilian president was accompanied by a delegation that included the President of the Federal and National Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Carlos Favreau, Governor of Bahia State Agorónimo Rodrigues, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate, Environment and Energy Andre Correa, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs. and Middle East Carlos Duarte, Brazilian Ambassador to the country Eliana Zogheib, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and President of the friendly Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, held an official session of talks at the Al Watan Palace, which dealt with various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to enhance them within the framework of the strategic partnership that brings the two countries together, and their keenness to push it to the next level. broader horizons that serve their mutual interests.

His Highness expressed his hope that the visit would constitute a strong impetus for the path of growing relations between the two countries in various fields. He pointed out that «the visit embodies His Excellency’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the region in general and the UAE in particular».

His Highness and the Brazilian President reviewed tracks of cooperation and joint work, especially in the economic, trade and development aspects, as well as the fields of technology, environmental work, climate change, renewable energy, food security, and other aspects of cooperation that are in line with efforts to achieve sustainable development in the two countries, and are of common interest.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and coordination to support peace and stability in the world, especially in light of the two countries’ current membership in the UN Security Council.

The talks touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the UAE will host at the end of this year, and opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in this regard, in addition to the need to intensify international collective action and solidarity to confront the threat of climate change.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to its relations with Brazil as part of its strategy aimed at strengthening its relations with Latin American countries, especially in the development fields and advancing sustainable development.

His Highness said, “We in the UAE look forward with pleasure to continuing joint work with you to strengthen bilateral relations, and to search for exceptional opportunities that serve the interests of the two countries.”

His Highness stressed that the strategic partnership that has existed between the UAE and the Republic of Brazil for years embodies the advanced level of their bilateral relations and the common will to develop and push them forward, indicating that the two countries will celebrate next year the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them, which began in 1974.

His Highness added that the UAE is keen to strengthen this partnership, especially in the areas of trade, technology and investment, in addition to agriculture, renewable energy, food security, and other vital sectors of importance to achieving sustainable development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and the Federative Republic of Brazil have a great interest in the issue of climate change and the joint call to build an international collective position in dealing with it, which enhances cooperation between the two countries in this field.

His Highness pointed out that Brazil was the host country for the “Earth Summit” that was held in 1992 and is considered the most important station in the history of international dealing with the issue of climate change and its relationship to sustainable development.

• 18.35 billion dirhams are capital investments for “Mubadala Capital” in Brazil.

111 billion dirhams of UAE and Brazil trade in 10 years

The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Brazil grew during 2022 by 32.1%, reaching four billion and 38 million dollars (equivalent to 14.8 billion dirhams), compared to three billion and 56 million dollars (equivalent to 11.2 billion dirhams) in 2021.

The growth rate of trade exchange between the two countries during the past 10 years (2013-2022) amounted to 43.6%, from $2.81 billion (equivalent to 10.3 billion dirhams) in 2013 to $4.038 billion (equivalent to 14.8 billion dirhams) during 2022. to 30 billion and 257 million dollars (equivalent to 111 billion dirhams).

The data of the Ministry of Economy showed that the value of re-exports between the UAE and Brazil during the year 2022 amounted to 478.6 million dollars (equivalent to 1.75 billion dirhams), a growth of 84.4% from 2021, amounting to 259.5 million dollars (equivalent to 952.3 million dirhams), while the value of imports amounted to 3.45 billion. dollars (equivalent to 12.66 billion dirhams), a growth of 28.7% over 2021, amounting to 2.68 billion dollars (equivalent to 9.83 billion dirhams), while the value of non-oil exports amounted to 101.1 million dollars (equivalent to 371.03 million dirhams), compared to 109.2 million dollars. (equivalent to 400.7 million dirhams) in 2021. Brazil ranked 23rd with regard to the UAE’s import partners during 2022 and ranked 37th with regard to the UAE’s trading partners in the total volume of foreign trade during 2022.

Emirates Global Aluminum, Aabar Investments, Mubadala Development Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Fund, Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines, DP World and Drydocks World are among the most important Emirati companies investing in Brazil.

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, construction, real estate activities, financial activities, insurance activities, information and communications are the most important investment sectors for the Emirates in Brazil.

Brazil is among the countries that Mubadala sought early to explore opportunities and areas of investment in it. Today it invests in Brazil through Mubadala Capital – its global asset management company – where Mubadala Capital manages more than $17 billion in assets and investments, of which $13 billion is on behalf of global investors, including four leading private equity funds and three Early-stage venture funds and two funds focusing on special opportunities in Brazil, and a series of mutual investment vehicles, special purpose companies and continuing funds.

Mubadala Capital has offices in Abu Dhabi, New York, San Francisco, London and Rio de Janeiro.

Mubadala’s efforts to invest in Brazil began in 2012 and opened an office in Rio de Janeiro in 2014, its first office outside Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala Capital is one of the largest alternative asset management companies in Brazil and has a team of more than 30 experts and specialists of various nationalities with solid local and international experience.

Today, the company has in Brazil capital investments of more than five billion dollars (equivalent to 18.35 billion dirhams), of which two billion dollars (equivalent to 7.34 billion dirhams) are investments on behalf of other investors. Since 2019, the company has been able to attract more than 25 foreign investors to invest in Brazil.