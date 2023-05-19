His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a written message to his brother, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, including an invitation to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE next November at Expo City Dubai. .

The message was handed over by Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, the country’s ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, to Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of the Royal Court, during his meeting with the ambassador.