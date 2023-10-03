His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, expressed today, Tuesday, his happiness at attending the distinguished opening of the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition.

His Highness said in a post on his official Instagram account: “I was pleased to attend the distinguished opening of the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition, with my brother Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and a number of heads of state and government, and I congratulate the brothers in Qatar for hosting this great international event… a country The UAE is keen to contribute to all events and initiatives that seek to find innovative solutions to environmental and climate challenges for a better future for future generations around the world. The country’s pavilion at the exhibition embodies our established approach, since the era of Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, in supporting everything that enhances sustainability and deepens Awareness of its importance to humanity’s present and future.”