Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, thanked the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, their delegations, and all those who participated in the Emirates and its people in their affliction with the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to their excellencies, majesties and excellencies, leaders of brotherly and friendly countries and their delegations, and all those who participated with us and the people of the Emirates in our affliction and overwhelmed us with their great kindness, condolences and sympathy on the death of the deceased of the great nation, brother Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him.



