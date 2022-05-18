Today, Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to their Excellencies, Majesties and Excellencies, leaders of brotherly and friendly countries and their delegations, and all those who participated in the UAE’s affliction with the departure of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan “May God rest his soul.”

