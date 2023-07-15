His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, on the “International Youth Skills Day”..I call on our youth and the youth of the world to arm themselves with the skills of the future because it is their path towards competition, self-affirmation and active participation in the renaissance of their countries during the coming years.. and I affirm that preparing youth for the future is a fundamental priority and a solid approach for the UAE.