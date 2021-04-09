His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, honored 12 personalities who contributed great work in serving the community and consolidating the values ​​of giving and cooperation, during the honoring ceremony held at Al Hosn Palace in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness praised the distinguished dignitaries who presented great works and devoted their time and effort to spreading goodness and consolidating human values ​​in a way that serves the community in various fields.

His Highness said: Today we celebrate the personalities who left their distinct imprint in our society through their noble efforts and benevolent stances.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: The principles pursued by the UAE still embody the deep belief in the approach of our founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, who planted the values ​​of giving, humanity and mercy in the souls of the people of this good land and its society, and today We honor 12 distinguished individuals who have made these values ​​a way for them in their journey to do charitable and noble deeds that enhance the strength and cohesion of society.

The ceremony was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports and Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, Sheikh Dhiab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Office of Martyrs’ Families in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Ruler’s Representative Office in the Al Ain region, next to the honored families and a number The invitees.

The honorees are: – Retired Lieutenant General Obaid Muhammad Al Kaabi from the United Arab Emirates, who is considered one of the elite founders of the armed forces, as he spent five decades in the service of the nation in addition to his great role in spreading awareness about social issues through councils and lectures.

Fatima Al-Rifai from the United Arab Emirates for her great contributions to the development of the nursing sector over the past three decades.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Murr from the UAE, who has contributed to various fields such as politics, culture, and the flourishing of the cultural and literary movement in the country.

Dr. Essam El-Din Al-Shamaa from the United Kingdom for his active contribution in developing the radiology department at the Corniche Hospital and creating a number of important services in the sector over forty years of giving.

Saffrona Ahmed Khamis from the UAE for her volunteer efforts in supporting and caring for people of determination during various sporting activities at the state and international level.

The award was also received by: – ​​Hussain Abdulrahman Khansaheb from the UAE, who is one of the most prominent entrepreneurs who have contributed to the construction and development of infrastructure in the UAE and through his great efforts in the charitable and humanitarian field and providing assistance to various groups of the local and international community.

Abdul Majeed Al-Zubaidi from the United Arab Emirates for his contribution to improving and developing medical services in the field of cardiovascular diseases.

– His Excellency Faraj bin Hamouda Al Dhaheri from the United Arab Emirates, who is considered one of the prominent personalities who lived with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” and was distinguished by his humanitarian and societal contributions, as he is one of the biggest supporters of education and scientific research in the country.

The award was also received by: – ​​Mrs. Ghubaisha Rabih Al Ketbi from the UAE for her humanitarian and charitable initiatives and her love for volunteering and providing aid on various occasions.

– Mr. Yusuf Ali Musliam from the Republic of India due to his wide efforts in supporting national initiatives and events and his various contributions that included fields such as sports, culture, charitable and community initiatives.

– The late Muhammad bin Bakhit Al Ketbi from the United Arab Emirates, for his outstanding performance throughout his service in the UAE Armed Forces, his positive role in community service, and his belief in the importance of strengthening loyalty and belonging to the homeland and preserving the Emirati identity.

Jacques Renoux from France for his active role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to conserve the Houbara.

It is noteworthy that the “Abu Dhabi Prize” was launched in 2005 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the award celebrates philanthropists and members of society who have made great efforts and humane deeds for the benefit of society. The UAE was founded on it.

The award aims to shed light on the efforts of everyone who contributed his good deeds in the service of the society of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, regardless of his age, nationality, or place of residence .. It also represents the values ​​established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, who believed That every person can serve his community and inspire others to do good.

The “Al Hosn Palace”, in which the honoring ceremony was held, is one of the most important historical and cultural monuments that represent a living witness to the emergence of the city of Abu Dhabi and its continuous growth and prosperity, and tells stories of the latest historical, social and political events in Abu Dhabi.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

