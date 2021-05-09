Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Announced Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences Registration is now open to enroll in training courses in the Arabic language “Emsat” and the English language, through virtual communication platforms.

The training periods will be divided into two parts, commensurate with the times of all associates, and the university will open the registration doors to accept all those wishing to enroll, and the university affirms its keenness to provide innovative digital educational experiences, transforming the challenges facing distance education systems into opportunities.