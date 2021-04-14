Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences announced the launch of a series of intellectual lectures, under the title: “The Great Values ​​in the Holy Qur’an” for the blessed month of Ramadan, as a commitment to serving society, developing religious education, and renewing the discourse according to the humanitarian and value vision. These lectures highlight the most important The great human values ​​that are the origin of morals, and are considered a sober principle in the Qur’anic texts. Participating in this diverse cultural chain is a group of leading scholars, thinkers and intellectuals from all over the world.

Dr. Khaled Al-Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Director of the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, emphasized, “The aim of these lectures is to shed light on the values ​​of the Noble Qur’an, which places the human being in the priority of concerns, and confirms that all religions came to achieve happiness for human beings, and to recall the general principles of interpreting texts The Qur’an, which involves peace, mercy, and other citizenship ». The university will present two series during the holy month of Ramadan, the first dealing with the major values ​​in the Holy Qur’an, and the second series of intellectual lectures under the title: “Philosophy and Religion” dealing with developments in philosophy in the arena.

Dr. Al Dhaheri said: The importance of these lectures lies in the deep philosophical proposition that seeks positive integration with religion and cognitive integration with other sciences.