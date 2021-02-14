Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences announced the launch of its new website yesterday, as an important step in efforts to spread the university’s values ​​and mission around the world.

Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri, the university director, stated that the university is keen to provide students and graduates with the skills of the 21st century, and to qualify them with the necessary skills to ensure their ability to continue their education at all times and times, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership in strengthening scientific research efforts in the country and instilling the value of the love of science and knowledge. Among the students », affirming that the university has an advanced digital educational system capable of providing a smart educational experience for students, in order to keep pace with digital development in the educational field and achieve the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.