His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, expressed his appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by his brothers, Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, by electing him as President of the United Arab Emirates, praying to God Almighty to guide and help him in carrying out this responsibility. The great honesty and the fulfillment of its right to serve his country and the loyal people of the Emirates.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs stated that according to Article 51 of the constitution, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected President of the United Arab Emirates to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, affirmed their keenness to fulfill the authentic values ​​and principles established by the late deceased from the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, which established the position of the United Arab Emirates at the regional and global levels and strengthened its national achievements. different.

The Council expressed its full confidence that the people of the UAE will remain as desired by Zayed and the founders, as a faithful guardian of the Union and its gains at all levels. We pray to God Almighty to grant His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan success and direct his steps in the service of his country and the honorable people of the Emirates.



