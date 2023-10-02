His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, witnessed the opening of the International Horticultural Exhibition “Doha Horticultural Expo 2023”, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment.”

His Highness confirmed in a blog post on the “X” platform that the exhibition “reflects the approach of the sister State of Qatar, led by my brother Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to promote sustainability and provide innovative solutions to preserve resources and protect the environment.”

His Highness added: Working towards sustainability is an urgent necessity to ensure development and confront the challenges of climate change.