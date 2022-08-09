His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call yesterday from the Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif. The call discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields to serve the development of the two friendly countries and expand the base of their common interests.

During the call, Sharif expressed his deep thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE’s support for his country at the economic and development levels, praising the positive development in the course of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the historic Emirati-Pakistani relations, and wished Pakistan and its people further progress and development.

