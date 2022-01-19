According to the Emirates News Agency, the call dealt with the recent Houthi terrorist attacks on civilian sites and facilities in the UAE and the threat they pose to the security and stability of the region, and the need to take a firm international stance towards such aggressive practices.

During the call, the US Defense Secretary reiterated the United States’ condemnation and denunciation of these attacks and its standing by the UAE in the face of threats to its security and territorial integrity.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the US Defense Minister also discussed, during the call, military and security cooperation between the UAE and the United States and areas of defense coordination between the two countries following the recent terrorist attacks in the UAE.