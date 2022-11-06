His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, directed that the rain prayer be held in all mosques of the country, after the prayer next Friday, corresponding to November 11, following the guidance of the Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, to perform the rain prayer in order to receive the rain.

And His Highness called to invoke the Lord, the Almighty, the Almighty, to prevail in the rain, and to spread his mercy, giving and goodness to the people and the country.