His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, directed the treatment of the three-year-old Afghan child, Muhammad Amir Daoud, for cancer, in a quick response to the child’s family, who is currently residing in the Emirates Humanitarian City.

His Highness ordered the transfer of the child Muhammad to the United States of America to receive treatment, provide all means and facilities, and do everything necessary to recover and lead his life normally, based on the ties of human brotherhood and embodiment of the UAE’s well-established principles of solidarity and humanitarian giving and providing assistance and assistance to all, in a manner that guarantees the preservation of dignity. humanity.

The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to treat the Afghan child embody the highest values ​​of human brotherhood, giving and solidarity on the land of the Emirates, the homeland and the title of humanity, and His Highness’s interest in the human being and preserving his dignity without regard to color, religion or race, which reflects the noble and solid principles of the Emirates on which it was founded. It has become a global symbol of human giving and benevolence and a beacon of hope for humanity.

As part of the leadership’s directives, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, visited the Afghan child, Muhammad Amir Daoud, at his residence in the Emirates Humanitarian City. His Highness was received by the city’s director, Muhammad Matar Al Marar, and a number of city officials.

His Highness was reassured by the medical team in the city about the condition of the child Muhammad. He also met the child’s parents and reassured them regarding the treatment journey in the United States of America and the completion of the required procedures in compliance with the leadership’s directives to provide the necessary support and care for his health condition, which contributes to achieving a speedy recovery and returning to his normal life among his peers. .

He also met a number of Afghan families who are temporarily hosted by the Emirates Humanitarian City, and exchanged conversations with them about their stay in the city, the services provided to them and their requirements. They expressed their great happiness and gratitude to the UAE for its good hospitality and a pleasant stay.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE has become a global beacon for humanitarian work and giving, which embodies its noble values ​​on which it was founded in providing aid and assistance to the peoples of the world in various emergency and difficult circumstances, so that the UAE’s civilized and humanitarian message is manifested in preserving human dignity. and safeguard his rights.

His Highness added that the sons and daughters of the UAE provide an inspiring model in humanitarian work, translating the principles of the nation and the directives of its leadership, which reflects solidarity, solidarity, authentic moral commitment and the renewed humanitarian support of the people of the UAE to all those in need around the world.

