His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, directed the disbursement of a housing benefits package for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a total value of nearly three billion dirhams, benefiting approximately 1,900 citizens in the emirate, as stated in the official account. To the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office via the social networking site “Twitter”.

The benefits package includes disbursing housing loans and exempting retirees and deceased families from paying housing loan dues.

The third installment of housing loans for the year 2022 coincides with the joy of celebrating the 51st Union Day, and as a continuation of the housing packages for the year 2022, which amounted to approximately 7 billion dirhams and benefited more than 4,000 citizens, both male and female, based on the keenness of the wise leadership to ensure social stability and enhance living standards. A decent life for citizens and their role in contributing to advancing development in society.

These directives also embody the interest of our wise leadership and its constant keenness to meet the aspirations and needs of the citizens and to provide decent livelihoods and the well-being of the countrymen and their families, in addition to building a cohesive society within an environment that enhances the contribution to the building and progress of the country.