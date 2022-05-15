For the second day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, continued to accept condolences and sympathy on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, from the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, heads of government, delegations and officials of bodies and organizations.

The mourners expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the children of the deceased and the general family of the honorable Al Nahyan, and to the people of the Emirates in the deceased, asking the Almighty to bless him with his mercy and satisfaction and reward him with the best reward for what he gave to his country, people and nation, and inspire his family and the people of the Emirates patience and solace in the great loss.



