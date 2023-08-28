His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), congratulated the Emirati woman on her day, which the country celebrates on August 28 of each year.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: To the mother of the Emirates, my sisters, the mother of my sons, my daughters. To the Emirati women, daughters of Zayed, you are the radiance on the face of the nation whose path has been blessed, and the glad tidings of its progress. We are an asset in times of giving, and we are lucky in moments of excellence. Your role is the foundation, and your aspiration is the sky. Every year, you are proud of you and the pride of our country