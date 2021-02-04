His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the French activist of Moroccan origins, Latifa Ibn Zayatin, on the occasion of their receipt of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity for 2021.

His Highness said in a tweet on his account on “Twitter” … “On the International Day of Human Fraternity … we affirm our commitment to promoting the values ​​of brotherhood, dialogue and coexistence … On this occasion, and in appreciation of their contributions and efforts, we congratulate Antonio Guterres and Latifa Bin Zayaten on their receipt of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity launched by the State The UAE is a product of the “Human Fraternity Document”.





