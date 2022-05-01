His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE, congratulated the President, Vice President, rulers, people of the Emirates and residents on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I congratulate the President, Vice President, rulers, people of the Emirates and residents on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, and I pray to God to perpetuate goodness, prosperity and love for our country, and to spread stability, peace and harmony throughout the Arab and Islamic countries and the world at large. “.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

