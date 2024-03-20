His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, congratulated the peoples celebrating Nowruz, wishing goodness, peace and prosperity to the peoples of the whole world.
His Highness said through his official account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate the peoples who celebrate Nowruz, and I wish them and the peoples of the entire world goodness, peace and prosperity.”
