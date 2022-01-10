Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made a phone call with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan, during which he affirmed the UAE’s support for everything that achieves stability in Kazakhstan and preserves its security, institutions and social peace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the call from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was briefed on the latest developments in his country in light of recent events and the measures taken to establish security and protect institutions in the country, and His Highness expressed his confidence in the ability of the government and people in Kazakhstan to overcome these challenges. Difficult period as soon as possible.

For his part, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his position and support for Kazakhstan, noting the depth of relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE in various fields. The contact touched on bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them during the coming period in the interest of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

