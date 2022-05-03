His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said, through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that celebrating holidays and occasions with the family is a great value that pulsates within it all the meanings of life. They are the source of joy and the source of happiness.. Be with your families, for it is a precious gift from God Almighty bestowed upon us.



