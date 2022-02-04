His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today witnessed the opening of the “Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics”, which was inaugurated by President Xi Jinping, President of the friendly People’s Republic of China.

The ceremony – which was held at the Beijing National Stadium “Bird’s Nest” – was also attended by a number of invited leaders and representatives of countries.

The ceremony was attended by a number of members of the delegation accompanying His Highness during the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister Industry and Advanced Technology, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council, and Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

The activities of the opening ceremony of the session, which is held under the slogan “Together for a Common Future” .. included many paintings and artistic paragraphs that narrate various aspects of China’s civilization in addition to expressing its present and ambitions .. and groups of children, youth, artists and athletes participated in it, accompanied by musical pieces and performances Then, the athletes from all participating countries who waved the flags of their countries while carrying the Olympic flag and lighting the Olympic torch ceremonies, along with a series of fireworks were shown.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed his happiness at attending the distinguished opening of the “Beijing 2022” tournament and the various performances it included, wishing everyone success in these sports competitions.



