His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today attended the ceremony announcing the UAE’s accession to the space station construction project. Lunar.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Today, accompanied by my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, I attended the ceremony announcing the UAE’s accession to the project to build the lunar space station. The country’s participation in this project alongside major and developed countries embodies its keenness to strengthen partnership with the world to serve… Science and humanity and ensuring progress and prosperity for all.”