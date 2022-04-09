His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attended an iftar banquet hosted by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco.

During the banquet, His Highness and His Majesty the King of Morocco exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, calling on God Almighty to perpetuate goodness, Yemen and blessings for all.

The two sides also exchanged friendly fraternal conversations that express the depth of relations between the UAE and the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, wishing the two countries continued progress, progress and prosperity.

The banquet was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Moulay El Hassan, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of sheikhs and officials.



