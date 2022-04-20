His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, witnessed the third Ramadan lectures organized by the Mohammed bin Zayed Council, entitled “Facing the most important global challenges through innovation”, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister. The Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and a number of officials.

The lecture, which was held at the Council’s headquarters at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, was delivered by the founder and chief technology officer of (Intellectual Ventures) inventor Edward Jong, who is one of the 12 best inventors in the world in terms of the number of patents and the holder of more than 1,200 US patents in various fields.

The lecturer began his speech by emphasizing that innovation is the most important economic activity that can be carried out, explaining that contrary to what many believe, the innovation system has changed several times throughout human history, and the last three changes were in favor of the United States of America.

Jong said: “After the three changes, innovation was subjected to a wave of wide changes again. This wave may represent a wonderful opportunity for the United Arab Emirates and other countries, especially since 85% of the growth comes from new innovations, something that did not exist since the golden age of inventions 100 years ago. year, which brought innovations worth tens of trillions of dollars to humanity, and in the field of health care added 4 billion years to human life, representing a value of 500 trillion dollars in economic value.

?

Jong added, “When we talk about the future of innovation and creativity residing in the power of small countries, it must be emphasized that the UAE is leading the new wave of innovation and working to stir up great minds, and that is why I see that it will be an exceptional leader to lead this new world order.” This is evidenced by the success of the UAE in dealing quickly and flexibly during the pandemic crisis (Covid-19), and its ability to coordinate societal between officials and residents,

Which contributed to quickly overcoming the difficult and dangerous stages of this global crisis.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

