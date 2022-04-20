His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, witnessed the third Ramadan lectures, organized by the Mohammed bin Zayed Council, entitled “Facing the most important global challenges through innovation”, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan , Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and a number of officials.

The lecture, which was held at the council’s headquarters at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, was delivered by the founder and chief technology officer of (Intellectual Ventures) inventor Edward Jong, who is one of the 12 best inventors in the world in terms of the number of patents and the holder of more than 1,200 US patents in various fields.

The lecturer began his speech by emphasizing that innovation is the most important economic activity that can be carried out, explaining that contrary to what many believe, the innovation system has changed several times throughout human history, and the last three changes were in favor of the United States of America. Jong said: “After the three changes, innovation was subjected to a wave of broad changes again. This wave may represent a wonderful opportunity for the United Arab Emirates and other countries, especially since 85% of the growth comes from new innovations, which was not present since the golden age of inventions 100 years ago. year, which brought innovations worth tens of trillions of dollars to humanity, and in the field of health care added four billion years to human life, representing a value of 500 trillion dollars in economic value.”

Jong recounted the history of the innovative waves that humanity witnessed, as he stated that the world witnessed four waves in which innovations changed, as most of them were done by individual inventors and small numbers of people as researchers in private laboratories and laboratories. Structure, roads, trains, and other requirements, so that innovation turns to the manufacturing stage and research and development centers for decades.

He said: “After World War II came the rise of the consumer class, and it became necessary to manufacture things in quantities sufficient for hundreds of millions of people to move to a higher level of innovation at the level of countries and then multinational innovation, and in the seventies it was found that innovation in its form was not sufficient, to show the concept of Startups, which constituted the fourth wave of development in innovation, as startups led to sweeping technologies and changed the nature of the economy.” And Jong added: “Because the previous three waves were linked to the so-called individual strength, from inventors and creators, the United States of America obtained the largest share of it, as a result of its success in attracting and encouraging inventors and innovators from all regions, and the innovative system that was based on the strength of the individual continued to achieve Success over a period of 200 years, until innovation ended with the power of the individual, after man became extremely masterful with the individual system.

The lecturer moved to talk about what he called “the power of small states”, as the Bloomberg Index confirmed the position of the United States of America last year 11th among the most innovative countries, while smaller countries preceded them, but they are more competitive and flexible in changing policies that allow them to adopt technologies New in a way that cannot be applied in large countries, where they can move in a fast way which will lead to the next generation of technology and they can update the infrastructure much faster.

He said: “Today we are entering a new era of innovation based on the use of content, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, and this is a great growth for the future, but we must realize that these innovations are different and dangerous. ».

Jong added: “When we talk about the future of innovation and creativity residing in the power of small countries, it must be emphasized that the UAE is leading the new wave of innovation and working to stir up great minds, and for this I see that it will be an exceptional leader to lead this new world order.” This is evidenced by the UAE’s success in responding quickly and flexibly during the (Covid-19) pandemic crisis, and its ability for societal coordination between officials and the population, which contributed to quickly overcoming the difficult and dangerous stages of this global crisis.

The lecture witnessed a video presentation, in which the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Belhoul, and the President of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, Professor Eric Zing, participated, during which they reviewed how the UAE has adopted investment in various fields. technologies and innovations, and they presented their views on the importance of technology.

Al Jaber stressed that advanced technology creates new opportunities, especially that data and information have become the oil of the future and the basis for providing digital solutions to support progress in various fields, the most important of which is industry.

• Global problems have become greater than one country’s ability to solve…and the future of innovation is for the “power of small countries.”



