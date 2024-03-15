The Foundational Models Institute at Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence opens new horizons in the field of generative artificial intelligence tools, as its researchers are keen to develop specialized, multi-modal language models that are considered the first of their kind in the world.

The institute was launched last year to be a center that allows leading scientists, engineers and specialists in the field of artificial intelligence to develop large-scale models that can be used in multiple fields and are distinguished by their effectiveness, while having the ability to adapt to a wide range of sustainable applications.

Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence has gained international fame due to its experience in this field, especially after its success in launching the “GIS” model, which is the largest linguistic model for the highest quality Arabic language in the world, in partnership with the “G42” group and the company “Cerebras Systems”. And the “Vicuna” model, which is a sustainable model that the center worked on launching in cooperation with a group of universities.

The launch of the Foundational Models Institute at the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, five new linguistic models, constitutes a turning point in the journey of the institute and researchers at the university.

The Baymedics, Palo, GlamM, GeoChat, and Mobile Llama models use multimodal learning to process and analyze data from multiple media or sources that extend beyond text to include audio clips and images, with a focus on… Special attention to the capabilities of these models in the Arabic language.

The researchers designed the five models to make a positive impact on the ground in healthcare: detailed visual reasoning, multi-language multimodal capabilities, geospatial multi-modal reasoning, and mobile-effective large language models. The center developed these models based on extensive research conducted by Faculty members, researchers and students at the university.

Professor Timothy Baldwin, acting dean of the university and professor of natural language processing, said: “These models highlight the Foundational Models Institute’s ability to transform cutting-edge research into applications that allow these technologies to be used in society in new ways. This approach comes within the framework of the university’s vision of excellence in generating Knowledge transfer, transfer and dissemination of artificial intelligence to enhance economic growth and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global center for artificial intelligence.”