His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed that “the human being is the foundation and focus of any real work to create progress.”

This came within the general directions of the United Arab Emirates for the year 2024, which His Highness announced on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, in which he called for the integration of sectors and segments of society to adopt and work on them.

The general directions of the Union for 2024 stipulate:

– The Emirati personality is a basic pillar. We call on everyone to work together to consolidate its characteristics and introduce it locally and globally.

– The UAE is a country searching for new things… and the members of its society are the main engine for progress and success, and continuous learning is the fuel for this engine.

The Year of Sustainability ends at the end of 2023, but sustainability remains in our culture, practices, and various aspects of life in our homeland.

Education is our bet for progress. Our place in the future will be determined by education, and we want to take the most important historical step in developing our education.

Unity and a coalition of hearts are the foundations upon which Zayed and his brothers built the edifice of our state.

Union Day is an occasion to instill the spirit of challenge and ambition in new generations in order to achieve their glory.

We renew our resolve to preserve integrity and keep the UAE flag flying high and a symbol of a nation that is making its way forward with confidence and faith.

We have achieved great civilizational achievements over the past decades, but we are moving forward, with God’s permission and His grace, to greater and more ambitious achievements.

The UAE will continue its foreign policies based on supporting cooperation, peace and dialogue.

The Union Day coincided with hosting COP 28, confirming the credibility that the country enjoys on the regional and international arenas and its prominent role in serving global issues.