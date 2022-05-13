His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, today performed the funeral prayer for the body of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

He also performed the prayer.. His Highness the honorable Sheikhs of the Al Nahyan family.. and everyone turned to the Almighty God to bless the deceased of the homeland and the Arab and Islamic nations with his mercy and satisfaction and dwell in his vast paradise and honor his home as a reward for what he gave during a life full of giving and work devoted sincerely to serve his people, his country, his nation and humanitarian work All over the world… We ask God Almighty to inspire everyone with patience and solace in this great affliction, “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikhs… the body of the deceased, the pure, was buried to his final resting place and buried in Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.