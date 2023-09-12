Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is on a working visit to the country.

His Highness welcomed the Nigerian President to the UAE, and renewed his congratulations on assuming the presidency, wishing him success in his national duties. His Highness expressed his aspiration to work together to push the relations of the two countries to broader horizons of cooperation to achieve their mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation paths between the two countries and opportunities for their development in various fields, especially economic, sustainable development, energy, joint climate action, and other aspects that are consistent with efforts to achieve development in the two countries.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest, and they exchanged views on them.

The meeting dealt with the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host at the end of this year. In this context, the two sides stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation in order to find effective and sustainable solutions to common global challenges, most notably accelerating climate action, sustainable development and economic prosperity to build a better future for all humanity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s continuous endeavor to expand the base of its relations with all friendly countries, which are based on the principles of mutual respect and joint cooperation that serve the aspirations of peoples for development and progress and to build a better future for future generations, dominated by stability and prosperity. His Highness stressed the great importance that the UAE attaches to its relations with Nigeria within the framework of its strategic vision for the relationship with the African continent.

For his part, the President of Nigeria expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, stressing his country’s keenness to develop joint cooperation with the UAE in various fields to support sustainable development efforts and progress in the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides also stressed the importance of building on the distinguished relations that bring the two countries together to enhance various aspects of cooperation between them, in light of the promising capabilities and opportunities that the relations between the two countries have at the trade and investment levels and other sectors that are of interest to the two countries and serve their mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and the Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, and Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Nigerian President, which includes a number of ministers and senior Nigerian officials.