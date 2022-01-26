His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, discussed today the strong brotherly relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries and ways to develop it in all fields to achieve their mutual interests and aspirations to continue Progress and comprehensive development .. in addition to all regional and international issues of common interest.

This came when His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today the Egyptian President and the accompanying delegation at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi. His Highness welcomed the visit of his brother President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, expressing his happiness at the renewed meeting with him. He conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, wished him good health and good health and for dear Egypt and its people continued progress and stability.. His Excellency conveyed his greetings to His Highness the President of the State and his best wishes for health and happiness and for the UAE further development and prosperity.

His Highness and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed the paths of joint cooperation, which is witnessing increasing growth and qualitative development, especially in the vital developmental, economic and investment fields, and promising opportunities to expand the base of this cooperation to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

His Highness and the Egyptian President also touched on the developments of regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views on them, in addition to the developments in the Arab region and the challenges and crises facing some of its countries and standing as an obstacle to their progress, development and stability… stressing in this context the importance of activating joint Arab action To achieve security, stability, peace and development for the region and its peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt are historical and fraternal, and there is always a common and renewed desire to strengthen them in various vital economic and investment sectors and other fields that are constantly witnessing progress and development.

During the meeting, His Highness expressed his happiness and interest in the rapid steps taken by sister Egypt in implementing vital and qualitative development projects to create a sustainable and prosperous future for its future generations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also valued Egypt’s stance towards the Houthi attacks on civilian sites and facilities in the UAE.

He said, “I take the opportunity, my brother, Mr. President.. to express our thanks and pride for the brotherly Egypt’s stances in solidarity with the UAE following the recent terrorist attacks on its lands. These stances embody Egypt’s original constants in protecting the security of the region.”

His Highness said that the region is witnessing rapid developments and various challenges that require all of us to enhance cooperation and consultation to maintain its security and stability.

For his part, the Egyptian President expressed his thanks for the warm reception he and the accompanying delegation received, stressing the strength and strength of the Egyptian-Emirati relations and what is characterized by their privacy and Egypt’s keenness to develop close bilateral cooperation and coordination for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples and the Arab nation, especially by intensifying the pace of Bilateral meetings between senior officials of the two countries are held periodically to coordinate closely and mutually towards the successive developments currently taking place in the Middle East region and to enhance unity and joint Arab and Islamic action in facing various regional challenges.

His Excellency also stressed that his current visit to the UAE comes in support of the close and distinguished relations that bind the two countries and what unites them in a single destiny and future, and to enhance bilateral cooperation at all levels.. He reiterated, in this context, the solidarity of the Egyptian government and people with the UAE as a result of the recent terrorist attack, which It resulted in the death and injury of a number of civilians.

He affirmed Egypt’s condemnation of any terrorist act committed by the Houthi militia to target the security, safety and stability of the UAE and its citizens, and its support for all measures taken by the UAE to deal with any terrorist act targeting it within the framework of Egypt’s firm position in supporting the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates and the close link between Egyptian national security and the security of the Emirates .

His Excellency stressed the constants of the Egyptian position towards settling regional crises, which is based mainly on undermining foreign interference, fighting violence and extremist and terrorist groups, and preserving national state institutions, with the aim of restoring security and stability in countries that suffer from those crises, and preventing them from threatening regional security.. He said that solidarity The unity of the Arab ranks and the consistency of positions is one of the most effective and effective ways to ward off external dangers from the Arab world as a whole.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi stressed what the security of the Gulf states constitutes an extension of the Egyptian national security, stressing not to allow it to be compromised and to effectively confront the threats it faces and reject any practices that seek to destabilize them.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides affirmed that they will continue to work together to address regional interference and attempts to sow division and division among the countries of the region and cooperate as one front to confront the risks and challenges facing the Arab region, especially terrorism and the countries that support it.



