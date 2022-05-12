Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received yesterday Lieutenant-General Michael Corella, commander of the US Central Command.

His Highness and the US military official discussed, during the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, friendship relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the United Arab Emirates and the United States in the defense and military fields within the framework of the strategic relations that unite the two countries. consider it.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lt. Gen. Eng. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Major General Saleh Muhammad Saleh bin Muqrin al-Amiri, commander of joint operations.