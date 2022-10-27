At the beginning of the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed welcomed Karl Nehamer and his accompanying delegation, and congratulated him on the National Day of the friendly Republic of Austria, which falls on the twenty-sixth of October, expressing his sincere wishes for Austria to achieve further progress and development.

The two sides affirmed their common interest in pushing forward bilateral relations, especially in vital fields for the two countries, such as technology, energy, innovation, food security and others.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and the Austrian chancellor exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, and the importance of moving at all levels to ease tension and encourage dialogue and negotiation to settle the crises the world is witnessing in order to mitigate their negative effects, whether on the humanitarian, economic or global food security levels. According to the Emirates News Agency “WAM”.