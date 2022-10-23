Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Two Egyptian experts praised the strong ties and friendship relations between the two leaders, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, stressing that the two leaders succeeded through friendship and understanding in building strong bridges between the UAE and Egypt.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, they said that the friendship between the two leaders is one of the most prominent and strongest elements of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt, thanks to which the Emirati-Egyptian relations have witnessed, during the past eight years, a qualitative and quantitative development in all fields.

Extreme privacy in relationships

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, former assistant foreign minister of Egypt and expert on international relations, stressed the strength of the bonds between the two leaders, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, explaining that these brotherly relations have strengthened One of the aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Egypt during the past eight years.

The Egyptian diplomat confirmed to Al-Ittihad that there is a great privacy in the friendship relations between the two presidents, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and the privacy of these relations usually appears during the meetings and mutual visits made by His Highness the President of the State to Egypt, and the President The Egyptian to the Emirates.

The two presidents met between 2014 and 2022 more than 28 times, and these meetings greatly contributed to strengthening bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the visit of the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, to the UAE in November 2019, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan described him as a “dear friend and great guest of the Emirates,” stressing that the relations of the Emirates and Egypt are historical and strategic, and there is a common will to strengthen and develop them to serve the two peoples.

sturdy bridges

Ambassador Gamal Bayoumi, former Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt, said: “His Highness the President of the State and the Egyptian President succeeded through friendship and mutual understanding in building solid bridges between the UAE and Egypt, which formed the two countries, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the sides of a strategic triangle that plays the most important and prominent role in Achieving security and stability in the Arab region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was keen, in most of his meetings with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, to confirm the UAE’s supportive position for Egypt and its people in achieving their aspirations for stability, development and construction, describing Egypt as a pillar of stability and a safety valve for the region, including It represents a strategic and security weight.

Ambassador Bayoumi added that the UAE-Egyptian relations have witnessed a qualitative and quantitative development during the past eight years, whether in the political, economic, cultural and sports fields, thanks to the strong brotherly and friendly relations between His Highness the President of the State and the Egyptian President.

A large area of ​​understanding

Dr. Hoda Ragheb Awad, Professor of Political Science at the American University in Cairo and member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, considered the friendly relations between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the Egyptian President, as one of the most important elements of the strategic partnership between the two countries. She pointed out that there is a large area of ​​mutual understanding between the two leaders, which serves the interests of the two countries in particular and the Arab region in general.

The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, during the foreign and Egyptian media session at the World Youth Forum in 2018, described his relationship with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, as not only friendship, saying: “Mohammed bin Zayed is not Just a friend, but my brother and my lover.”

Dr. Hoda Awad confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the UAE and Egypt have strong and close relations based on the principles and values ​​of friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect and joint cooperation, as well as the convergence and similarity of political positions on most regional and international issues.

She stressed that the bilateral relations between the two countries are likely to develop further in light of the friendly relations that combine His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency the Egyptian President.

Privacy

The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, stressed the speciality of the Emirati-Egyptian relations that spanned decades since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace.

Dr. Hoda Ragheb Awad said: “The two leaders, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, are keen to coordinate their common positions on vital and core issues, whether at the regional or international levels, and from here the Emirati and Egyptian positions are convergent and compatible.”