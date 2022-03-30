His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today a phone call from His Excellency Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the friendly Republic of Ukraine, during which they discussed the developments of the Ukrainian crisis and the developments in the course of the ongoing negotiations regarding it. Friendly on developments on the Ukrainian arena and efforts to resolve the crisis.

His Highness was briefed by the Ukrainian President on the latest current developments.. His Highness stressed the importance of giving priority to the language of dialogue and understanding and supporting peaceful solutions and settlements to contain the crisis and its repercussions at various levels and return peace and stability to Ukraine, stressing the priority of ensuring the safety and security of civilians, and the importance of intensifying efforts and joint coordination between countries. and humanitarian organizations to provide aid and the increasing humanitarian needs of those affected by the crisis.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s support for all peaceful endeavors and initiatives that would speed up the settlement of the crisis through diplomatic means through dialogue and negotiations, which are the best way to resolve differences and crises and bring together the views of all parties.

For his part, President Zelensky expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE for facilitating the procedures for Ukrainian nationals in the country, facilitating their entry to its lands and hosting them since the outbreak of the crisis, in addition to the urgent humanitarian aid it provided to those affected by the crisis.



