Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday received His Majesty Carl XVI Gustaf, King of the friendly Kingdom of Sweden, who is on a working visit to the country, including sponsoring the celebrations of the Sweden pavilion participating in Expo 2020 Dubai today. national of his country.

Mohamed bin Zayed upon receiving the King of Sweden

His Highness – during the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace – welcomed His Majesty the King of Sweden, and conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and his wishes for his friendly country continued progress and prosperity. His Highness and His Majesty Carl XVI, King of Sweden, discussed friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and Sweden, and opportunities to develop them in all fields, especially investment and economics, in addition to innovation and technology in the two countries’ endeavors to build a sustainable knowledge economy in a way that achieves their common interests and supports development efforts. His Highness and His Majesty also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting touched on the Expo 2020 Dubai, which hosts among its corridors the cultures of the world and the history of its peoples, and presents the development projects of its countries, and the experiences and sustainable solutions it participates in, aiming to contribute to improving the lives of societies and ensuring a better future for their generations. While Sweden participates in the sustainability area with a pavilion called « The Forest” under the slogan “Sharing Creativity for Innovation,” with the aim of displaying innovations, encouraging collaboration and celebrating human potential.

Mohamed bin Zayed and Carl Gustaf during the meeting

the audience

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden.