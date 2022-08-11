His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed, during a phone call yesterday, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and push them forward in various fields, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

During the call, the two sides exchanged views on the international repercussions resulting from the Ukraine crisis, especially with regard to energy and food security, stressing the importance of working to strengthen the foundations of peace and stability at the regional and global levels.