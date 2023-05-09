His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from the President of the sister Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar Al-Assad.

During the call, His Highness and the Syrian President discussed the relations of the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields, in a way that serves their mutual interests.

President Bashar al-Assad expressed Syria’s appreciation for the role played by the UAE in order to reunite and improve Arab relations, in a way that enhances joint Arab cooperation and serves the interests of Arab countries and their peoples.