His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, announced the launch of 50 national projects will be announced this September.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account. “50 national projects that will be announced this September.. they will constitute a qualitative addition to our march and a basis for moving towards further development for the benefit of our future generations. I invite the people of the country to participate in their implementation and redouble efforts to enhance the gains, deal with challenges positively and turn them into opportunities for innovation and creativity.”



