The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, receives Mohamed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, at the Elysée on July 28. The criticized visit is the first to Europe since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by suspected Saudi agents, which has drawn the ire of human rights defenders. H H. who cry out for justice for this murder. The reporter’s fiancée declared herself “shocked and outraged” by this meeting that takes place in the context of the war in Ukraine and the rise in energy prices.

The working dinner scheduled for this Thursday, July 28 at the Elysee Palace between the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salman (MBS) and President Emmanuel Macron has generated a cascade of reactions due to the context in which it takes place.

It is MBS’s first visit to Europe since the murder in Turkey in 2018 of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by alleged agents from Riyadh, which has provoked the anger of human rights defenders who have called for Justice since then for the murder of the reporter, in addition to of the division of the French political class.

“I am shocked and outraged that Emmanuel Macron receives with full honors the executioner of my fiancé. The rise in energy prices due to the war in Ukraine can only justify, in the name of an alleged realpolitikthe acquittal of the person responsible for Saudi policy towards political opponents which led to his death, as has been the case with Jamal,” Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancée, told AFP.

DD defenders. H H. they criticize the Elysee’s decision

Before Cengiz’s statements, two foreign NGOs filed a complaint this Thursday morning against MBS for complicity in torture and for the forced disappearance of Khashoggi.

“The 42-page document states that MBS does not enjoy immunity from prosecution because, as crown prince, he is not head of state,” say the NGOs Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), founded by Jamal Khashoggi, and Trial International in a statement that relates the radio medium ‘Franceinfo’.

“The French courts are competent to open a judicial investigation against any suspect who is in the national territory at the time the complaint is filed”, regardless of the place where the reported crimes were committed, according to the NGO’s lawyer , Henri Thulliez, consulted by AFP.

This visit to France is “a shame,” Abdullah Alaoudh, director for the Gulf region of DAWN, told the radio outlet. “We believe that MBS is trying to clean up his crimes. He has supported the war leaders in Libya and elsewhere,” he stressed.

The voices of rejection for this visit were also joined by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). “Almost four years after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Mohamed Bin Salman’s reintegration into international relations only means disregard for truth and justice,” said RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire.

Deloire asked Macron to demand from the crown prince the release of the 27 journalists and bloggers who are currently detained in that country, in addition to allowing the release of Raif Badawi, held after serving 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the environmentalist MEP from the Nupes coalition, Sandrine Rousseau, listed on her Twitter account the reasons that could have justified a refusal to receive the Saudi crown prince.

“(MBS) sanctions homosexuality with the death penalty, gives women a lesser status, buys weapons from France to kill civilians in Yemen, orders the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.”

And he continues: “BUT (he) has oil THEN (he) is received at the Elysée”, Rousseau pronounced.

Mohammed Ben Salmane

👉 sanctionne de peine de mort l’homosexualité

👉 donne aux femmes un statut de mineures

👉 achète des armes à la France pour tuer les civilians au Yémen

👉 commandite le meurtre de Jamal Khashoggi

👉 MORE to du petrole

DONC is reçu à l’Elysée#EbrieteÉeegetique — Sandrine Rousseau (@sandrousseau) July 28, 2022



The argument that defends the MBS visit

The president of the Macronist parliamentary group in the National Assembly, Aurore Bergé, came out in defense of the meeting.

In statements to ‘Franceinfo’, he justified the visit with the argument that “dialogue with all the Gulf countries is an absolute necessity”, while considering that “this does not mean forgetting essential issues in terms of values ​​and rights humans”.

Bergé indicated that Macron “has to receive certain interlocutors” and recalled that Joe Biden himself recently traveled to Riyadh, which demonstrates “the need to maintain a deep dialogue with the countries of the Persian Gulf”.

For her part, the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, stated that this was not the same as “putting aside our principles” or “questioning our commitment to human rights”.

Minutes later, the Elysee, which has not yet released all the points on the work agenda, announced that Emmanuel Macron will address the “issue of human rights” at his meeting.

The war in Ukraine and the cost of energy brings MBS back to the scene

Since Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and after a US report linking Bin Salman to the crime, Western leaders had avoided meeting the prince until Macron himself broke isolation in December 2021. and visited him in Riyadh.

Later, other leaders followed suit, such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. And, just a couple of weeks ago, the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Which indicates that, as journalist George Malbrunot, a specialist in the Middle East, explains to ‘Franceinfo’, “Saudi Arabia is inescapable and it is even more so with the Ukrainian crisis. We need Saudi oil”, a response for MBS to enter the the international political scene.

The criticized meeting between Macron and Bin Salman will only be accessible to photojournalists, because according to the Elysee they do not plan any statement.

With AFP, EFE and local media