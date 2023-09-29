Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and the e-commerce platform Noon, expects that global tourism will witness remarkable growth over the next few years, expecting the annual rate of tourism growth in the world to reach 7%.

Al-Abbar said in statements to the “Etihad News Center” that only 5% of the Earth’s population take tourist tours around the world, stressing that 70% of the population of the United States of America travel around the world annually, while about 10% of the population of China travels annually. While the rate of tourists in India reaches 2% of the total population.

Al-Abbar added that with the noticeable growth in the world population, especially in China and India, the number of Chinese tourists is expected to reach 20% annually, while in India it will reach approximately 15% of the total population annually during the next few years.