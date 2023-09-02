Died at the age of 94, Mohamed al Fayed dreamed of being an English Lord. He bought the iconic Harrods department store, a London football club and a castle in Scotland, but never got the recognition he expected from the UK.

The father of Diana of Wales’s last partner died on Wednesday, August 30, one day before the anniversary of his son Dodi’s death along with the princess in a car accident in Paris in 1997, her family announced Friday.

“Mrs. Mohamed al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her loving husband, father and grandfather, Mohamed, passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.“, he said in a statement published by the club Fulham FC, which he owned.

With the relationship between Diana and her son Dodi, the businessman believed he had gotten his revenge against the elites of British society, who mocked him as “the phony pharaoh”.

But by relentlessly accusing Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of orchestrating the couple’s car accident, in August 1997 he signed his own banishment order.

This talkative man with plenty of shady dealings and a lover of colorful jackets spent much of his life in the UK but, to his frustration, never obtained British citizenship. In 2000, the justice alleged “a general problem of character.”

AFP