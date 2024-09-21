The British royal family was made aware of Mohamed al Fayed’s reputation before the princess went on holiday with Dodi’s family and her children in the summer of 1997, former royal security chief Dai Davies said in an interview with Sky News. The former Harrods owner, who died in August last year aged 94, was described as ”a monster” from 37 women who accused him of sexual harassment.

“I would be worried if a relative of mine went on holiday with a man like him. Not to mention the future king, his brother and their mother, Princess Diana“, Davies said. In July 1997, a month before she died, Princess Diana went on holiday with the al-Fayed family to their residence in Saint-Tropez. She took her two young sons with her, and Prince Harry described the place in his 2023 autobiography as a “paradise”.

Davies, on the other hand, says that ”I was horrified because I was already aware of some of the allegations that were going around.” Davies adds that ”I was aware that he had tried very hard to curry favour with the royal family and, obviously, knowing the reputation that he was said to have at the time, I was concerned and took the opportunity to inform the royal family.”

At that point, Davies says, he was told: “Her Majesty is aware.” Buckingham Palace told Sky News it had no comment on the matter.